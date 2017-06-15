A bat.
A bat. Courtesy City of Olympia

Local

June 15, 2017 8:32 AM

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a... bat?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Curious about bats in Olympia? If so, you can attend a free bat walk and talk set for June 23 in downtown Olympia.

Offered by Stream Team, local bat expert Greg Falxa will talk about bat habitat needs, basic bat biology and their “unique life strategies,” according to a city of Olympia news release.

The talk is free, but registration is required at www.streamteam.info.

The bat talk is set for 7 p.m. June 23 at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Avenue SW Olympia.

The bat walk will follow the talk at 9 p.m. at Heritage Park, which is across from Traditions Cafe.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

