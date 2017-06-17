What’s Happening for June 17

Princesses for Rochester’s 2017 Swede Day are ready to celebrate Saturday. Festivities are in Rochester and at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW. Pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m. $5-$8, parade, Swedish meatball lunch noon-3 p.m., under 6 free, $4-$8. Information: 360-858-7354. Courtesy photo