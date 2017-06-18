What’s Happening for June 18

Monday
Navigating data and privacy: Learn more about the balance between public data and privacy by attending a seminar 5:30-7 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. The seminar is presented by the Washington State Office of Privacy & Data Protection. They will delve into issues of data sharing, hackers and provide tips on the law, protecting private data and strategies around balancing these issues. Information: 360- 491-3860 or go to TRL.org.
Tuesday
Target shooter forum: The state Department of Natural Resources invites target shooters, outdoors people, forest workers, nearby homeowners and the public to discuss proposed shooting range locations in Tahuya State Forest. The meeting begins with a 6:30 p.m. presentation followed by an open house and opportunities to provide comments. Join agency staff 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Mason High School Cafeteria, 150 E. North Mason School Road, Belfair.
June 23
Learn about bats: Did you know that bats have five digits in each of their wings, just like the human hand? Or that some bats use their tail to scoop up insects? Join local bat expert, Greg Falxa, for a free bat talk and walk. Bat Talk, registration required, 7 p.m., Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Bat Walk, no registration required, 9 p.m., Heritage Park on Capitol Lake (across from Traditions Café) To register, visit www.streamteam.info and click on “register.”
June 24
Summer Roundup Picnic for Republicans and Candidates: 11:30-2 p.m. Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. $20 single/$30 couple /$35 family/$10 Young Republican
June 27
Homes First: : Homes First continues with its Opening Doors Program, which introduces guests to the Homes First business model, 12:15-1:15 p.m. and again June 27 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. To RSVP and get address and directions, contact Marge Price at 360-915-8176 or go to HomesFirst.org.
July 6 and 20
Native plant walks: Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts lead a walk along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org for more information.
July 6
Panorama Republicans: No-host luncheon at noon in the Gallery of the seventeen51 Restaurant, above Panorama's main offices at Pan Hall. RSVP no later than June 28, to ron.ck722@gmail.com or call 360-438-5641, ext. 5641.
Aug. 12
Ride for the Dogs Poker Run: Help shelter dogs with 125-mile motorcycle ride through Mason County. Starts at JR’s Hideaway in Belfair. Sign-up is 8 a.m. to noon with first riders out at 10 a.m. Riders $15 and passengers $5. Sign up the day of the event or register online before Aug. 6 to receive a free event patch, an extra door prize ticket and GPS coordinates. Remaining patches will be sold for $5 at the event. To donate prizes or sponsor the event call 360-481-9962. For more information or to register, go to the Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton Washington Facebook events page or adoptapet-wa.org.
