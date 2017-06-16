Big purchase to make in Lacey? Sales tax is about to go up.

Lacey’s sales tax is going up July 1, from 8.7 percent to 8.9 percent.
The increase is thanks to a February, 2017 ballot measure, and will benefit the city’s Transportation Benefit District. The increase will last 10 years.
Mayor Andy Ryder said told The Olympian in February that Lacey residents could pay now, or pay more later.
“If we wait until roads fail, then it will cost three times as much to repair,” Ryder said. “That is not a fiscally responsible way to run the city.”
Lacey’s sales tax will sit slightly higher than neighboring Olympia’s — 8.8 percent. Tumwater already has an 8.9 percent sales tax.
The Department of Revenue reports that the sales tax in Chehalis will also increase July — from 8 percent to 8.2 percent.
To learn what the sales tax is where you live, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
