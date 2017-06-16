Driver faces vehicular assault charge after crash into China Creek

A Centralia man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly crashed a car into Centralia’s China Creek, injuring a passenger, then fled the scene.
Colton C. McDonald, 24, of Centralia has been referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of vehicular assault.
Police and fire crews responded at 7:10 a.m. June 11 to a report of an overturned vehicle in China Creek in the 500 block of North Gold Street. The vehicle was unoccupied. The crash is believed to have happened the previous night.
Police and search crews from the Lewis County Swift Water Rescue Team and Cascade Dogs Search and Rescue examined the area and were not able to locate either a driver or passenger, according to the Centralia Police Department.
After further investigation, police found the owner of the vehicle, McDonald, who reportedly admitted crashing after failing to negotiate a curve.
He told police both he and a female passenger were able to get out of the car. Police found the woman and discovered that she had non-life-threatening injuries.
