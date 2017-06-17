Local

June 17, 2017 11:53 AM

Driver dies after I-5 collision with parked WSDOT truck

By Craig Hill

A driver died after colliding with a parked state Department of Transportation road crew truck in Tacoma on Friday night, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

A 30-year-old man driving a white 2001 Ford Escort collided with the truck parked on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 130. He was entering the freeway from 72nd street according to a statement released by the state patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in the car.

The driver was transported to a hospital where he died, Bova said. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The driver and two passengers in the WSDOT truck were not injured.

Bova said witnesses reported that the driver did not appear to attempt to stop. She said there were no skid marks at the scene. Two lanes of the ramp were closed for 90 minutes.

The cause of the wreck is unknown and under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

