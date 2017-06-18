The Tacoma man who died after hitting a WSDOT work truck on Friday night has been identified.
The Tacoma man who died after hitting a WSDOT work truck on Friday night has been identified. Twitter @wspd1pio
The Tacoma man who died after hitting a WSDOT work truck on Friday night has been identified. Twitter @wspd1pio

Local

June 18, 2017 10:00 AM

Tacoma man killed after hitting WSDOT work truck has been identified

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

The man who died after hitting a state Department of Transportation work truck Friday night on Interstate 5 has been identified, authorities confirmed Sunday morning.

Devin Deshon Rice, a 30-year-old from Tacoma, died after colliding with the DOT truck while entering northbound I-5 at the 72nd Street ramp, officials with Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Medical Examiner said.

Rice was driving a white 2001 Ford Escort when he collided with the truck parked on the shoulder. He was not wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in the car. State Patrol reported Saturday morning that the driver did not appear to attempt to stop. There were no skid marks at the scene.

The driver was transported to Tacoma General Hospital where he died.

Three men were in the work truck and none were injured. Two lanes were closed for 90 minutes. It was unknown whether alcohol was a factor, a news release said.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City 2:34

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City
New docs talk about their medical residency 1:37

New docs talk about their medical residency
Olympia kindergartner finds strength singing with Dad 2:19

Olympia kindergartner finds strength singing with Dad

View More Video