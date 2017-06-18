Tacoma man killed after hitting WSDOT work truck has been identified

The man who died after hitting a state Department of Transportation work truck Friday night on Interstate 5 has been identified, authorities confirmed Sunday morning.
Devin Deshon Rice, a 30-year-old from Tacoma, died after colliding with the DOT truck while entering northbound I-5 at the 72nd Street ramp, officials with Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Medical Examiner said.
Rice was driving a white 2001 Ford Escort when he collided with the truck parked on the shoulder. He was not wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in the car. State Patrol reported Saturday morning that the driver did not appear to attempt to stop. There were no skid marks at the scene.
The driver was transported to Tacoma General Hospital where he died.
Three men were in the work truck and none were injured. Two lanes were closed for 90 minutes. It was unknown whether alcohol was a factor, a news release said.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
