Where back jumps may not be allowed in Lacey

Lacey City Council this week is set to consider proposed rule changes at Long Lake Park, one of which would prevent back jumps off the dock into the lake, according to the council’s agenda.
The city says that due to “unintended activities at Long Lake beach,” city staff reviewed its current rules and standards with the goal of enhancing overall safety for the individual user and to provide a better experience for all users at Long Lake beach.
Among the proposed rule changes:
▪ Jumps into the lake: Spins and “can openers” (similar to a cannonball jump) would be allowed, but back jumps would not be allowed. The city explains that “back jumps would not be allowed due to the risk of jumping on someone without seeing them.”
▪ Swim test: A swim test would be required for anyone under the age of 18, in which they would have to show they could swim beyond a shallow-water buoy line. The city explains “this would be an added layer of safety to prevent youth from getting into a situation where they need to be rescued.”
▪ Pets: Animals (the city’s description does not specify the type of animal) would be allowed everywhere in the park except on the dock and in the swim area. They must be on a leash and unobtrusive. Pet waste must be removed. The city says: “People have the expectation that they can bring dogs to a park. This is one of the most commonly unknown rules. Lifeguards have to enforce it several times a day and it’s frustrating to the public.”
The current park rule prohibits animals in most of the park, except in the volleyball area.
Lacey City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 420 College St. SE.
Lifeguards go on duty at the park June 24.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments