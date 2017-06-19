Olympia police recovered this vehicle after a theft at Target in west Olympia Saturday night.
Olympia police recovered this vehicle after a theft at Target in west Olympia Saturday night. Courtesy Olympia Police Department
Olympia police recovered this vehicle after a theft at Target in west Olympia Saturday night. Courtesy Olympia Police Department

Local

June 19, 2017 5:00 AM

The 5 most read stories on The Olympian.com last week

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A theft in west Olympia rose to the top.

1. Store theft leads to police pursuit in west Olympia: Two women from Tacoma were arrested on suspicion of eluding police and theft Saturday night after they allegedly stole merchandise from Target in west Olympia.

2. Inmates who escaped Cedar Creek are found in Capitol Forest: Two inmates who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Littlerock Saturday night were found just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Capitol Forest, a state Department of Corrections spokesman said.

3. Comics: The comics were apparently well read last week.

4. Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey: Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Lacey, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

5. Weinstein: ‘I have been portrayed as the reason that Evergreen is in crisis:’ Bret Weinstein, the professor at the heart of a heated controversy over alleged racism at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, said he’s relocated his family for their safety and he’s unsure about his future at the public liberal arts college.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jet car versus gunship race an Olympic Air Show highlight

Jet car versus gunship race an Olympic Air Show highlight 0:28

Jet car versus gunship race an Olympic Air Show highlight
Pride fills the streets of our Capital City 2:34

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City
New docs talk about their medical residency 1:37

New docs talk about their medical residency

View More Video