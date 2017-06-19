The 5 most read stories on The Olympian.com last week

A theft in west Olympia rose to the top.
1. Store theft leads to police pursuit in west Olympia: Two women from Tacoma were arrested on suspicion of eluding police and theft Saturday night after they allegedly stole merchandise from Target in west Olympia.
2. Inmates who escaped Cedar Creek are found in Capitol Forest: Two inmates who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Littlerock Saturday night were found just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Capitol Forest, a state Department of Corrections spokesman said.
3. Comics: The comics were apparently well read last week.
4. Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey: Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Lacey, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
5. Weinstein: ‘I have been portrayed as the reason that Evergreen is in crisis:’ Bret Weinstein, the professor at the heart of a heated controversy over alleged racism at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, said he’s relocated his family for their safety and he’s unsure about his future at the public liberal arts college.
