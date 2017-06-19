A Tumwater woman was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault after this crash at Union Avenue and Plum Street in Olympia.
A Tumwater woman was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault after this crash at Union Avenue and Plum Street in Olympia. Courtesy Olympia Police Department

June 19, 2017 10:01 AM

Car crash blocks intersection in Olympia for 40 minutes

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A 41-year-old Tumwater woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, a felony, after she crashed into a car at Plum Street and Union Avenue Sunday morning, according to Olympia police.

The woman also faces a possible DUI charge after the results of a blood draw are known, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the woman was westbound in her jeep on Union Avenue when she apparently ran a red light and crashed into a Honda. The driver, a 23-year-old Centralia man, was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with possible fractured ribs and an internal laceration.

It took about 40 minutes to clear the crash, Lower said.

The Centralia man was in fair condition Monday at Providence, a spokesman said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

