Yelm police have arrested a 17-year-old Yelm boy for allegedly setting fire to a port-a-potty at a city skate park.
June 19, 2017 11:54 AM

Yelm police make arrest in skate park fire

By Rolf Boone

A 17-year-old Yelm boy has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a port-a-potty at a city skate park, the police chief said Monday.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and booked into the Thurston County Youth Detention Center, Chief Todd Stancil said.

Stancil said the skate park has reopened after it was closed for about two weeks. The fire was discovered June 8.

Yelm police also have identified a 16-year-old Yelm boy who they think may have vandalized a community center bathroom last week, causing about $2,000 in damage.

The boy faces possible felony vandalism charges, Stancil said. Police did not make an arrest in that case, but have referred charges to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, he said.

