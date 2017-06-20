Deaths for June 20

Bliss, Walter Harold, 89, Lacey, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Buckmaster, Dordlee, 69, Westport, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Glazebrook, Chelsea Mae, 24, Yelm, died Saturday, June 10, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Srock, Arthur James, 78, Shelton, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stillwell, Lee, 77, Shelton, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments