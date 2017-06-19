Level 1 sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County

Level 1 sex offender Austin E. Hall, 23, has registered as a transient in Thurston County, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
In July 2007, Hall pleaded guilty in Thurston County juvenile court to two counts of first-degree rape of a child. Hall, at 13, sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl.
Hall stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have questions or concerns about Hall, or any sex offender living in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and click on “sex offender watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
