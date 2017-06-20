Tenino mayor: ‘We feel like we’ve overcome a lot.’

The city of Tenino has received a “Small City Success” award from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).
“It means that a lot of people put in a lot of work over the last year and a half,” mayor Wayne Fournier told The Olympian. “…We feel like we’ve overcome a lot. But it always feels a lot better when you’ve got your peers saying it.”
The award will be presented on Wednesday at AWC’s annual conference in Vancouver.
“Tenino takes the award for this example of the positive change that can occur in a community when people step forward and provide leadership,” stated a news release from AWC. “After a several-year stretch of turbulence at city hall, Tenino worked to restore the city’s sense of self-worth. In this case, it was led by a new mayor who turned around not just the way city hall was operating, but the attitude of the residents.”
In April 2015, the Tenino City Council issued a 3-2 vote of no confidence in former mayor Bret Brodersen. He had dismissed former police chief John Hutchings and the controversy eventually led to three legal claims including a defamation lawsuit. Last fall, Hutchings, now a Thurston County Commissioner, withdrew his claim against the city and it withdrew its claim against him.
Tenino is one of five projects in the state that was recognized through AWC’s Municipal Excellence Award program. The others are Port Townsend’s Makers Square, Vancouver’s Business Assistance Program and Bremerton’s Lilian and James Walker Park.
“Washington’s 281 cities and towns are innovating to deliver superior services to their communities,” said Peter B. King, AWC chief executive officer said in a news release. “These five projects and initiatives demonstrate innovation and excellence in city programs and services that improve the quality of life for residents.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
