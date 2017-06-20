Through tears and heartache, Colton Thorstrom-Smith’s mother remembers her son

Colton Thorstrom-Smith was remembered Tuesday as someone who was active, loved to travel and was set to enlist in the military.
Thorstrom-Smith, 17, who graduated from Lacey’s River Ridge High School on Friday night, died when his car crashed on Carpenter Road Northeast early Saturday morning.
“I do hope that if a teenager is feeling a bit reckless, they will pause and remember Colton’s story, and some good will come from this,” his mother, Nichon, said Tuesday.
Speed was thought to be a factor in the crash that killed her son. The Thurston County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Tuesday, and reported that Colton died from “multiple internal injuries due to blunt force impact.”
The results of a toxicology test won’t be known for 8-10 weeks, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
Nichon sent The Olympian a statement about her son, in which she reflected on his life and the kind of person he was.
“I wrote this through tears and heartache,” she said.
Colton enjoyed snowboarding, parasailing and kneeboarding. He also earned his Taekwondo black belt in his early teens and ran his first half-marathon at 16. At 17, he switched to weightlifting and succeeded in bulking up, she wrote.
“He eagerly anticipated his 18th birthday for the thrill of parachuting in mid-July,” the statement reads. Colton was set to turn 18 on July 16.
He also enjoyed trips to the coast, and camping and hunting with this family in eastern Washington, as well as fishing, crabbing and swimming. Colton also had traveled to Ethiopia “where he hung out at an orphanage playing with kids.”
His travels also included trips across the U.S. to Louisiana, where he developed a taste for alligator and frog legs.
“There are no alligators in Olympia, but he and his friend, Eric, put a dent in the bullfrog population and learned to clean, soak and enjoy local frog legs,” his mother wrote.
Colton attended River Ridge High School for two years, then joined Running Start at South Puget Sound Community College. He planned to enlist in the military, leaning towards being a Marine or Army Ranger for four years before pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Colton is survived by his parents, Mike and Nichon, and his brother, Garrett. He also is survived by his grandparents, Carol and Mervin Smith and Lynda and Jerry Thorstrom, plus several aunts, uncles and cousins.
