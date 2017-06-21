What’s Happening for June 21

Learn about bats June 23: Did you know that bats have five digits in each of their wings, just like the human hand? Or that some bats use their tail to scoop up insects? Join local bat expert, Greg Falxa, for a free bat talk and walk. Bat Talk, registration required, 7 p.m., Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Bat Walk, no registration required, 9 p.m., Heritage Park on Capitol Lake (across from Traditions Café) To register, visit www.streamteam.info and click on “register.” Courtesy City of Olympia