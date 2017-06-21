What’s Happening for June 21

June 23
Learn about bats: Did you know that bats have five digits in each of their wings, just like the human hand? Or that some bats use their tail to scoop up insects? Join local bat expert, Greg Falxa, for a free bat talk and walk. Bat Talk, registration required, 7 p.m., Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Bat Walk, no registration required, 9 p.m., Heritage Park on Capitol Lake (across from Traditions Café) To register, visit www.streamteam.info and click on “register.”
June 24
Summer Roundup Picnic for Republicans and Candidates: 11:30-2 p.m. Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. $20 single/$30 couple /$35 family/$10 Young Republican.
Powell Pastures River Walk: Experience one of the most dynamic stretches of the Nisqually River , Yelm. Hosted by the Nisqually Land Trust, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1 mile on undeveloped path, rated “easy.” Limited to 15 people, RSVP Mollie Parsons, 360-489-3400 or staff@nisquallylandtrust.org/
June 25
Bird Walk with Tahoma Audubon: Ohop Creek Restoration Area hosted by the Nisqually Land Trust, 8-10 a.m. The easy hike is 1.5-2 miles on mostly flat but uneven ground. RSVP Mollie Parsons, 360-489-3400 or staff@nisquallylandtrust.org/
June 27
Homes First: : Homes First continues with its Opening Doors Program, which introduces guests to the Homes First business model, 12:15-1:15 p.m. and again June 27 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. To RSVP and get address and directions, contact Marge Price at 360-915-8176 or go to HomesFirst.org.
YWCA Open Space Forum: Explore the future for YWCA Olympia. Help identify current issues, future challenges and creative solutions. Advance registration is necessary. 5:30-9 p.m., dinner will be served (donations welcomed) Lacey Community Center , 6729 Pacific Ave SE. 360-352-0593.
June 30
Shelton Senior Center: Third anniversary bingo/ karaoke, 7-10 p.m. 190 W Sentry Dr,. 360- 426-7374.
Jail Letter Project: Sam Miller is a father, recovering addict, Evergreen graduate, comic and former inmate. He and his mother Mary Soehnlen will present "The Jail Letters Project" 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information:360-491-3860 or visit www.TRL.org.
July 6 and 20
Native plant walks: Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts lead a walk along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org for more information.
July 6
Panorama Republicans: No-host luncheon at noon in the Gallery of the seventeen51 Restaurant, above Panorama's main offices at Pan Hall. RSVP no later than June 28, to ron.ck722@gmail.com or call 360-438-5641, ext. 5641.
July 10
Civic Pride Honor Roll: The Thurston County Auditor will honor hundreds of citizens who’ve voted for 50 years or more, 2 p.m. at the Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr. SW, Olympia. Information: Auditor’s Elections Division at 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us.
Aug. 12
Ride for the Dogs Poker Run: Help shelter dogs with 125-mile motorcycle ride through Mason County. Starts at JR’s Hideaway in Belfair. Sign-up is 8 a.m. to noon with first riders out at 10 a.m. Riders $15 and passengers $5. Sign up the day of the event or register online before Aug. 6 to receive a free event patch, an extra door prize ticket and GPS coordinates. Remaining patches will be sold for $5 at the event. To donate prizes or sponsor the event call 360-481-9962. For more information or to register, go to the Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton Washington Facebook events page or adoptapet-wa.org.
