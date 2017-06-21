Local

June 21, 2017 9:16 AM

Two people injured in crash near Aberdeen

By Lisa Pemberton

Two people were injured in a crash near Aberdeen just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol:

A 70-year-old Aberdeen woman was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Camry on Linkshire Drive near the stop sign at state Route 12, about three miles east of Aberdeen.

She drove into the intersection, in an attempt to turn left onto westbound Route 12, and her car was struck by a red 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck that was eastbound on highway.

The woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen with injuries. She was cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection.

The pickup’s driver, a 49-year-old Elma man, suffered minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

