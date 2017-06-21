‘Bus Doggy Dog’ is the ultimate ruff-rider

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:00 Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College Pause 0:58 Taking a ride in a rare bird at the Olympic Air Show 1:32 Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief 0:49 Cruise ship stroke victim in Canadian waters gets airlifted to Port Angeles 0:28 Jet car versus gunship race an Olympic Air Show highlight 2:34 Pride fills the streets of our Capital City 2:19 Olympia kindergartner finds strength singing with Dad 1:37 New docs talk about their medical residency 2:02 Evergreen's commencement in Tacoma ballpark 0:54 New Olympia pub just wants to be neighborly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Eclipse the dog is the star in a music video from the King County Department of Transportation. Courtesy of King County Department of Transportation

Eclipse the dog is the star in a music video from the King County Department of Transportation. Courtesy of King County Department of Transportation