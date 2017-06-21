Staff file, 2016: Crews searched for an Oakville man who went missing near Ranger Hole on the Duckabush River in Olympic National Forest on Saturday.
June 21, 2017 11:28 AM

Oakville man presumed drowned near Brinnon

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

An Oakville man is missing and presumed drowned after he tried to help pull a friend from a river in the Olympic National Forest near Brinnon, KOMO News reported.

Jesse Cruz, 34, was swimming at about 5 p.m. Saturday with friends in the Duckabush River, according to the Peninsula Daily News. They were jumping into the river from a high rock bank at an area known as Ranger Hole.

“One or two of the members of the group needed help getting out of the river, so Cruz reportedly jumped in to help them,” KOMO reported. “He managed to get his friends out of the river, but then went under water himself and was not seen again by witnesses.”

A 19-person crew searched over the weekend for Cruz, Brinnon Fire Chief Tim Manly posted on a community Facebook page.

The crew included members of the Brinnon Fire Department, Jefferson County Search and Rescue, Olympic Mountain Rescue and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Swift water technicians are evaluating video and river currents and will determine when it will be safe to enter with divers,” Manly posted on Facebook on Monday. “Family is aware and understands the situation. I’m sure they could use some prayer.”

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

