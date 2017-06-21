Several people seriously injured after 4-car wreck on state Route 16

A person was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on state Route 16 near Gorst, according to state trooper Russ Winger.
Several people were seriously injured and one person was arrested for impairment, Winger said in a series of tweets. The accident delayed traffic for several hours. The extent of the injuries was not yet known.
The scene was cleared by late morning.
One of 4vehicles involved in SR16 collision. Large scene and serious injuries so plan for 2+ more hours. pic.twitter.com/3Nw1KlAyGG— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
EB traffic being diverted through business lot and around scene currently. Very slow so plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/HBwaUH1Ua6— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
Currently EB SR16 still blocked for this vehicular assault investigation. Causing driver impaired and arrested. pic.twitter.com/zLhF0kJXFT— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
Last vehicle loaded. DOT sweeping roadway, should be opening EB lanes within 15min +/- pic.twitter.com/da9YRS07qz— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
