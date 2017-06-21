A four-car accident on state Route 16 seriously injured several people, one of whom needed to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center
June 21, 2017 1:01 PM

Several people seriously injured after 4-car wreck on state Route 16

By Craig Hill

A person was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on state Route 16 near Gorst, according to state trooper Russ Winger.

Several people were seriously injured and one person was arrested for impairment, Winger said in a series of tweets. The accident delayed traffic for several hours. The extent of the injuries was not yet known.

The scene was cleared by late morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

