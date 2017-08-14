A gurney carrying a deceased person fell out of a van at the intersection at Martin Way East and Phoenix Street Southeast on Monday in Olympia. Another gurney was found nearby.
Here are last week’s 5 most read stories

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

August 14, 2017 7:00 AM

What did people read most last week? A story about two gurneys that feel out of a Coroner’s Office van on Martin Way. A suspected vehicular homicide, an ottoman containing a not-so-legal surprise and more details about a July 31 double homicide also topped the charts.

1. Two gurneys, one occupied, fall out of coroner’s van into traffic, police say: Traffic came to a hault on Monday afternoon when two gurneys — one occupied by a deceased person — fell from a Thurston County Coroner’s Office van. The van was traveling on Martin Way back to the coroner’s office.

2. One dead after collision near Tenino, deputies say: A 66-year-old Tenino man died following a collision near Tenino on Wednesday. Later in the week, the driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

3. Interstate 5 in Tumwater was temporarily closed Sunday morning: Interstate 5 in Tumwater was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes Sunday morning after a man threatened to jump from the Custer Way overpass. The man was taken to the hospital.

4. Item delivered to west Olympia store had a not-so-legal surprise stashed inside: What was inside the ottoman delivered to the furniture store? Marijuana. About 25 pounds of it.

5. Suspect in Lacey double homicide also accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter: More details emerged on Monday about a July 31 homicide. The suspect is still at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and likely will be for some time.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

