Local

Tenino man arrested after crash with motorcycle in Pacific County

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 15, 2017 8:42 AM

A Tenino man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Pacific County Monday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol, the 72-year-old man was driving a 2017 Kia Sorento when he pulled out onto Highway 101 in front of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old man from Kirkland, and one passenger, a 56-year-old woman from Kirkland, were both transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. 14 miles south of South Bend. The Tenino man, who was not injured, was booked into Pacific County Jail.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

