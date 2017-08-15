The city wants to publish your poem — at a bus stop

What would make waiting for the bus more inspiring? How about a poem?
Olympia’s Poet Laureate, the City of Olympia, and Intercity Transit are looking for poetry submissions that encourage positivity and celebrate the community. Twelve poems will be selected to be published at area bus stops and possibly on buses.
Each person can submit as many as three poems that “carry a message or image of positivity and vision of our best community,” according to the city. Poems should be typed into the body of an email with the subject line “Poem Submissions” plus the poet’s full name and sent to poetlaureate@ci.olympia.wa.us by Sept. 8.
Amy Solomon-Minarchi was named Olympia’s first Poet Laureate last year by the City Council. This is the second time she has asked for poetry submissions to be published across the city. This spring, as part of Arts Walk, she selected eight short poems that were painted on downtown sidewalks with a waterproof coating so that they were visible when it rained.
Got other ideas for changes to Intercity Transit? The agency wants to hear it.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
