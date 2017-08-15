A memorial for Heather Heyer at the scene where she was killed when a man drove into a crowd during a protest in Charlottesville on Saturday.
A memorial for Heather Heyer at the scene where she was killed when a man drove into a crowd during a protest in Charlottesville on Saturday. Edu Bayer The New York Times
A memorial for Heather Heyer at the scene where she was killed when a man drove into a crowd during a protest in Charlottesville on Saturday. Edu Bayer The New York Times

Local

Charlottesville vigil planned for tonight outside Olympia City Hall

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 15, 2017 2:58 PM

Local religious leaders will hold an interfaith vigil Tuesday evening in Olympia in response to violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

A rally held Saturday by white supremacists in Charlottesville turned violent when protesters clashed with counterprotesters. One person was killed when a man rammed a vehicle into the crowd.

“The destructive nature of hatred has once again reared its ugly head, this time in Charlottesville, Virginia. The march by white supremacists professing racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, Islamophobia, anti-immigration and a host of other evils has reminded us all of this ever-present plague in our communities,” organizers of the Olympia vigil wrote.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports there are 21 hate groups in the state of Washington.

The event is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday outside City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Signs with peaceful messages are encouraged. Clergy are invited to wear their clerical garb.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Battle Ground man shares harrowing tale

Battle Ground man shares harrowing tale 1:46

Battle Ground man shares harrowing tale

Little feet fly at the Hawks Dance Team's Kids Dance Camp 0:59

Little feet fly at the Hawks Dance Team's Kids Dance Camp
Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time 1:12

Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time

View More Video