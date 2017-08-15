Charlottesville vigil planned for tonight outside Olympia City Hall

Local religious leaders will hold an interfaith vigil Tuesday evening in Olympia in response to violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
A rally held Saturday by white supremacists in Charlottesville turned violent when protesters clashed with counterprotesters. One person was killed when a man rammed a vehicle into the crowd.
“The destructive nature of hatred has once again reared its ugly head, this time in Charlottesville, Virginia. The march by white supremacists professing racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, Islamophobia, anti-immigration and a host of other evils has reminded us all of this ever-present plague in our communities,” organizers of the Olympia vigil wrote.
The Southern Poverty Law Center reports there are 21 hate groups in the state of Washington.
The event is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday outside City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Signs with peaceful messages are encouraged. Clergy are invited to wear their clerical garb.
