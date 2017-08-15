Here’s how many voters turned out for the primary election, and what they decided

The Thurston County Canvassing Board certified the August primary election results on Tuesday.
Just more than 24,000 people, or 22.8 percent of registered voters, participated in the election, according to the Auditor’s Office.
“With over 80 positions on the ballot, it was exciting to see so many people step up to run for and serve in public office,” Auditor Mary Hall said in a news release. “Those elected to these positions will make decisions affecting our community every day. Last November’s election highlighted the importance of voting, and I hope the momentum continues in this November’s election.”
The Canvassing Board, which is made up of Hall, Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim and County Commissioner Bud Blake, met twice to review ballots and vote totals.
During Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Blake said about 180 ballots weren’t counted because they weren’t signed or there were other technical issues. County officials tried to contact the people whose ballots had issues, but some voters didn’t return their calls or make it into the courthouse to make changes, Blake said.
“We want everybody’s vote to count,” he said.
Candidates moving forward into the November general election include:
Lacey City Council position 7: Ken Balsley and Carolyn Cox;
Olympia City Council position 5: Allen Miller and Lisa Parshley;
Olympia City Council position 6: Jeannine Roe and Renata Rollins;
Olympia City Council position 7: Jim Cooper and Daniel (Danny) Marsh;
Tumwater City Council position 6: Debbie Sullivan and Brian Tomlinson;
Olympia School Board district 5: Scott Clifthorne and Mark Campeau;
Tumwater School Board district 1: Rita Luce and Barry Olson;
Tumwater School Board district 4: Melissa Determan Beard and Ryan Tebow.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
