Olympia vigil condemns Charlottesville violence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Battle Ground man shares harrowing tale Pause 1:12 Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:58 UW offensive line coach Scott Huff on his group entering third week of fall camp 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 3:19 Pete Carroll on Richardson's return; says Bennett's "heart is in the right place" 2:09 Ex-UW WR Kasen Williams on his fave of 4 circus grabs in Seahawks' preseason opener 0:54 Olympia Pet Emergency moving back to Lacey 3:01 Michael Bennett on why he sat during national anthem at Seahawks' preseason opener 6:05 Doug Baldwin considering joining Michael Bennett during anthem sit-down Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside Olympia City Hall Tuesday night to hold a vigil in response to Saturday’s violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside Olympia City Hall Tuesday night to hold a vigil in response to Saturday’s violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com