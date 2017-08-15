Olympia vigil condemns Charlottesville violence

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside Olympia City Hall Tuesday night to hold a vigil in response to Saturday’s violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“You have a right to your own opinion,” said Irene Lewis, a member of the National Organization for Women. “But you don’t have a right to kill me for my opinion.”
A group of white supremacists held a rally in Charlottesville on Saturday protesting the removal of a Confederate monument. Heather Heyer, part of a second group that gathered to counter-protest, died after a car rammed into the crowd.
James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old Ohio man, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Heyer’s death.
Ben Shomshor, who attended the Olympia event, said he was particularly disappointed that young people at the Charlottesville rally continued to hold beliefs he said “should have died out during Reconstruction.”
“As an old man and former southerner, I was saddened and appalled,” Shomshor said.
He also expressed concern that the vigil may not be effective.
“This is a positive and appropriate response,” Shomshor said. “But it’s preaching to the choir.”
There was some unrest among attendees who believed the vigil’s participants did not do enough to counter white supremacy.
“They haven’t been on the streets fighting with people against the police and against the fascists,” said M. Gardner.
At a City Council meeting directly following, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby gave a statement similar to the message of the vigil.
“We must shine a light on this darkness and peacefully demonstrate that love wins,” Selby said.
