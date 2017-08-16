Crime of the Week: Police search for suspect in Lowe’s break-in

Crime Stoppers of South Sound is asking for help in finding the man police say broke into a home improvement store in Lacey last month.
Police responded to alarms at 1 a.m. on July 29 at Lowe’s at 5610 Corporate Center Lane Southeast. They say the suspect entered the store through the garden entrance and broke into several check stands, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
As officers entered the store, they saw the suspect run out an emergency exit. He is described as a white man wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt and a blue baseball cap.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay as much as $1,000 for tips, which can be made anonymously.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
