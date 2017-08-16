Police in Aberdeen are investigating the report of an early morning shooting between brothers.
Police investigating report of shooting between brothers

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 16, 2017 9:35 AM

Police in Aberdeen are investigating the report of an early morning shooting between brothers.

Officers were called to a residence on the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue in Aberdeen at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They found the father of the two brothers holding one of them on the ground, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department. Upstairs officers found the victim, 20, who appeared unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The other brother, 19, was arrested on unrelated charges and taken to Aberdeen City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers from Hoquiam, Cosmopolis and Washington State Patrol also responded to the incident.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

