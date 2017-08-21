What’s Happening for Aug. 21

Monday
Eclipse viewing: The State Library is hosting a free eclipse viewing event from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the south side of the library building at 6880 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater. The library will hand out 200 pairs of eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis. A reflective projection area will be set up so those who don’t receive the safety glasses can still watch. Because parking is limited, people are asked to use public transportation to reach the library. Intercity Transit’s Bus 13 drops off passengers right outside the main library entrance. A speaker from the Tacoma Astronomical Society will be on hand to talk about the science behind the eclipse. The area will experience a 94 percent eclipse starting at 9:07 a.m., peaking at 10:19 a.m., and ending at 11:38 a.m.
Aug. 25-27
21st annual Garlic Fest: Get your tastebuds ready for Garlic Fest at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Featuring garlic-themed food, live music, kids activities, a beer garden and shopping in the Country Chicks & Friends section. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, with kids younger than 7 getting in free. Info: http://southwestwashingtonfair.net/
Aug. 25
Summer Splash gala: The Hands On Children’s museum event is 6-8 p.m. Buy a seat or a table. Single tickets $110/$125 members, tables 8/$1,350, 10/$1550. Benefits free and reduced admission programs. Food, auction, dancing. Information: 360-956-0818 ext. 146 or 163.
Aug. 26
Olympia High School class of 1972 45-year reunion: 4 p.m. at River’s Edge restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Olympia. Information: 360-584-2056.
Nelson Ranch open house: Events for all ages 2-4:30 p.m. at 3624 Waldrick Rd SE, includes farm tours, horse drawn hayrides, information about conservation projects, and heritage displays. A 4-course meal with wine pairings for each course Farm to Table Dinner at 5 p.m. For dinner tickets, contact jill@nelsonranch.com.
Aug. 27
Love Our Local Fest: The northeast Olympia festival runs 1-9 p.m. at the corner of Bethel Street and San Francisco Avenue, near Roosevelt Elementary School and San Francisco Street Bakery. Event includes hands-on activities, local food, live local music, skill-sharing workshops, and fire dancing after dark. Free. Info: loveourlocalfest.org
Aug. 31
Wolf Nation program: Author Brenda Peterson and wolf researcher Suzanne Asha Stone will talk about how to co-exist with wolves as they return to their native territories, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Browsers Bookshop will be on hand to sell copies of Peterson’s book for signing. Wolf Haven International staff members will also be present to provide additional information. Free. Info: 360-352-0595 or www.TRL.org.
Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher: Grombacher will provide an evening of cowboy music and poetry at 7:30 p.m. 0 at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Free. Information: TRL.org.
Sept 1-3
Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival: Free community festival on the Olympia waterfront, featuring a vintage tugboat show and races, arts and crafts, food, harbor tours, kids activities and live entertainment. Information: www.HarborDays.com or on Facebook “Olympia Harbor Days”.
Sept. 6
Nonviolent Communication workshop: The Dispute Resolution Center hosts 5:30-7 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St NW. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required; call 360-956-1155 or e-mail egray@mediatethurston.org.
