What’s Happening for Aug. 21

Eclipse viewing: The State Library is hosting a free eclipse viewing event from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the south side of the library building at 6880 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater. The library will hand out 200 pairs of eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis. A reflective projection area will be set up so those who don’t receive the safety glasses can still watch. Because parking is limited, people are asked to use public transportation to reach the library. Intercity Transit’s Bus 13 drops off passengers right outside the main library entrance. A speaker from the Tacoma Astronomical Society will be on hand to talk about the science behind the eclipse. The area will experience a 94 percent eclipse starting at 9:07 a.m., peaking at 10:19 a.m., and ending at 11:38 a.m. Uncredited AP