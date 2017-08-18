High levels of toxic algae confirmed at Long Lake

If your weekend plans include some time by the water, consider steering away from Thurston County’s Long Lake.
Tests of a sample of blue-green algae taken from Long Lake on Tuesday contained high levels of the toxin Microcystin, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says is a “potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen.”
As a result, the Thurston County health department says the lake and beach area will be closed to swimmers until it can confirm toxicity levels at or below the state standard. Water quality staff of Thurston County are warning people to stay out of the water containing the algae, and to keep children and pets out of the water. When fishing during a toxic algae bloom, it is safest to catch and release.
Blue-green algae blooms often look like green paint floating on the surface of the water. The blooms also can range in color from bright green or bluish to brownish and reddish-brown, according to the state Health Department.
If you see algae scum on the shoreline, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Environmental Health Division asks that you collect a sample in a clean glass jar, label and refrigerate it and contact their office at 360-867-2626 for pickup.
For any questions regarding the bloom, contact water quality staff at 360-867-2653.
