Peter Pan, a gorilla suit and goats: Saturday’s Pet Parade was quite a menagerie

Thirteen-year-old Olivia Marty arrived at Saturday’s Pet Parade with an elaborate King Kong-themed float: her in a gorilla suit; her grandmother’s dog, Roker, in a blond wig; and Washington’s Capitol in place of the Empire State Building.

“I just like creating something special every year, just kind of putting my creativity to the test and seeing what I can come up with,” said Olivia, who entered her first Pet Parade in 2012.

Such creativity was on display at the 88th annual Pet Parade, hosted by The Olympian, on Saturday morning. While plenty of people took this year’s theme — “Beauties & Beasts” — literally and dressed as Belle and her Beast, others went for a less conventional interpretation.

The Williams family dressed their mastiff, Oscar, in a baseball-style T-shirt as the “beast” mastiff from “The Sandlot” who torments a team from the other side of the outfield fence. And Elyse Dumont and her family dressed all in plaid as Paul Bunyan, with 1-year-old Bullet in a pair of makeshift horns as Babe the Blue Ox.

“He’s just our big baby, our big Blue,” Dumont said of Bullet, a mastiff-mix.

Most of the pets there were dogs, but there were a few cats, some horses, a ferret, and some rabbits. Two parrots, Rosie and Tango, made their parade debut (“Their wings are clipped so they don’t fly away,” said owner Debbie Deerwester), but it was the flock of five goats that attracted the most attention.

“You’ve never seen one of those before,” Geri Wright said to her dog as it stared down a goat. “What a day for you. ...”

The Gantenbein family of Olympia took home a grand prize for its entry as the cast of Peter Pan — three kids dressed as Wendy, John and Michael Darling, two golden retriever labs as Peter and Tinker Bell, and Willy, a three-legged Boston terrier, as Captain Hook, riding in a wagon fashioned to look like a pirate’s ship.

“Pull his shirt down! Put his hat on,” 10-year-old Natalie said of Willy.

“He hates his hat,” Eliza, 7, replied.

Indeed, not all the pets took kindly to being dressed up. One shepherd tried to wiggle out of its Belle dress, while Gladys, a blue heeler-mix, was only tolerating her princess costume.

Said her owner, 9-year-old Alice Fischer: “Right now she doesn’t really notice it, I think. But last year when she when she was a coral reef, she didn’t like it.”