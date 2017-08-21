Crews respond to a fire at Capital Medical Center in Olympia on Sunday evening.
Sunday night fire in hospital’s elevator control room traps people

Nobody was injured in a fire Sunday evening at Capital Medical Center in Olympia, but people trapped in an elevator had to be rescued.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at the hospital at 3900 Capital Mall Drive SW, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

Crews extinguished the fire in the elevator control room and rescued people who were trapped in an elevator, according to a post on the Olympia Firefighters IAFF Local 468 page. A hospital staff member was able to contain the fire with an extinguisher, but it was still burning when crews arrived, officials said.

Hospital operations continued with minimum disruption, according to the post.

Crews from the Tumwater Fire Department, Lacey Fire District 3 and McLane Black Lake Fire District also responded to the call.

