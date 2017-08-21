Motorcyclist crashes into bear on Grays Harbor County highway

A 60-year-old Hoquiam man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Sunday after he struck a bear on U.S. Highway 101, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A second motorcyclist also was injured as was a 21-year-old Aberdeen woman who was riding on the motorcycle that hit the bear.
The bear, estimated at 200-250 pounds, died, according to Komonews.com.
About 1:50 p.m. Sunday, the Hoquiam man and his passenger were southbound on U.S. Highway 101 on a Harley-Davidson when they struck a bear at milepost 143. Both riders were ejected.
The second motorcyclist — a 64-year-old Hoquiam man — also was ejected from his Harley-Davidson when he lost control trying to avoid the motorcycle that hit the bear.
The 60-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman are in serious condition and in intensive care, a spokeswoman for Harborview said Monday. The 64-year-old man was not admitted to Harborview, but likely was taken to a local hospital, she said.
U.S. Highway 101 was partially blocked for more than three hours after the crash.
