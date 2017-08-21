An RV separated from its trailer and delayed traffic at southbound U.S. Highway 101 and state Route 8 on Sunday afternoon.
Local

What caused that traffic jam on southbound 101 on Sunday?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

August 21, 2017 9:16 AM

Traffic on southbound U.S. Highway 101 at state Route 8 came to a screeching halt Sunday afternoon.

Why?

There was an RV in the road — one that had come loose from its trailer.

That’s according to the Washington State Patrol, which reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that an RV had separated from its trailer and wound up in the road.

Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted that the RV had come loose when the truck hauling it had merged from state Route 8 onto southbound U.S. Highway 101.

Traffic in the area was delayed about two hours. No injuries were reported.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

