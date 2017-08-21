A photo from a traffic camera shows a wreck Sunday evening between Olympia and Centralia that closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5.
A photo from a traffic camera shows a wreck Sunday evening between Olympia and Centralia that closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5. Courtesy Washington Department of Transportation
Rollover crash on I-5 blocked traffic for 5 hours Sunday

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

August 21, 2017 3:35 PM

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Maytown in Thurston County delayed traffic for five hours on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer with a small dump truck on it, lost control of the load after the trailer began to swing back and forth. Eventually the truck rolled and blocked three lanes of traffic, Trooper Guy Gill said Monday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was injured, he said.

The crash was cleared about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Trooper Gill said it took a while to clear the crash because of the heavy equipment needed to remove the vehicles.

Shari King, a WSDOT spokeswoman, said northbound traffic was eventually allowed to pass through the area on the shoulder.

The crash is under investigation, Gill said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

