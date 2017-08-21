Slow going on I-5 for eclipse chasers returning from Oregon

While the traffic between South Sound and Oregon didn’t seem to materialize this weekend, the returning eclipse chasers on Monday had begun clogging Interstate 5 by Monday afternoon.
A crash north of Castle Rock and a slowdown near Chehalis was causing enough congestion before 4 p.m. Monday that the trip from Portland to Olympia was estimated at 2 hours and 45 minutes. That’s nearly twice as long as the typical 105-mile trip between the two cities.
Meanwhile, News Tribune reporter Kate Martin, who was in Oregon to cover the eclipse, tweeted that it took 6 hours for her to travel from Salem to Tacoma, which is about 200 miles.
