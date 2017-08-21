A crash north of Castle Rock and a slowdown near Chehalis was causing enough congestion before 4 p.m. Monday that the trip from Portland to Olympia was estimated at 2 hours and 45 minutes.
Slow going on I-5 for eclipse chasers returning from Oregon

August 21, 2017

While the traffic between South Sound and Oregon didn’t seem to materialize this weekend, the returning eclipse chasers on Monday had begun clogging Interstate 5 by Monday afternoon.

A crash north of Castle Rock and a slowdown near Chehalis was causing enough congestion before 4 p.m. Monday that the trip from Portland to Olympia was estimated at 2 hours and 45 minutes. That’s nearly twice as long as the typical 105-mile trip between the two cities.

Meanwhile, News Tribune reporter Kate Martin, who was in Oregon to cover the eclipse, tweeted that it took 6 hours for her to travel from Salem to Tacoma, which is about 200 miles.

