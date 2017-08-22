The loop trail at Saltwater State Park. Friday is a free day at Washington State Parks, when day-use visitors do not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.
Local

Friday is a free admission day at Washington’s state parks

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 22, 2017 8:21 AM

Washington State Parks will offer free admisison on Friday to celebrate the National Park Service’s 101st birthday.

Visitors typically need a Discover Pass for vehicle access to recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. Passes are $30 for a year or $10 for one day.

The state hosts up to 12 free days a year when day-use visitors do not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The free days apply only at state parks; a Discover Pass is still required for WDFW and DNR lands.

There will be three more free days this year: Sept. 30, Nov. 11 and Nov. 24.

To find a state park to visit, go to parks.wa.gov.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

