Friday is a free admission day at Washington’s state parks

Washington State Parks will offer free admisison on Friday to celebrate the National Park Service’s 101st birthday.
Visitors typically need a Discover Pass for vehicle access to recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. Passes are $30 for a year or $10 for one day.
The state hosts up to 12 free days a year when day-use visitors do not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The free days apply only at state parks; a Discover Pass is still required for WDFW and DNR lands.
There will be three more free days this year: Sept. 30, Nov. 11 and Nov. 24.
To find a state park to visit, go to parks.wa.gov.
