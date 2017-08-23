What’s Happening for Aug. 23

21st annual Garlic Fest is Aug. 25-27: Get your tastebuds ready for Garlic Fest at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Featuring garlic-themed food, live music, kids activities, a beer garden and shopping in the Country Chicks & Friends section. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, with kids younger than 7 getting in free. Info: http://southwestwashingtonfair.net/ Steve Bloom The Olympian file