What’s Happening for Aug. 23

Friday through Sunday
21st Garlic Fest: Get your taste buds ready for Garlic Fest at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Featuring garlic-themed food, live music, kids activities, a beer garden and shopping in the Country Chicks & Friends section. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, with kids younger than 7 getting in free. Information: bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
Friday
Summer Splash gala: The Hands On Children’s museum event is 6-8 p.m. Buy a seat or a table. Single tickets $110/$125 members, tables for eight/$1,350, 10/$1550. Benefits free- and reduced-admission programs. Food, auction and dancing. Information: 360-956-0818 Ext. 146 or 163.
Saturday
Olympia High School class of 1972 45-year reunion: 4 p.m. at River’s Edge restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Olympia. Information: 360-584-2056.
Nelson Ranch open house: Events for all ages 2-4:30 p.m. at 3624 Waldrick Road SE. Event includes farm tours, horse-drawn hayrides, information about conservation projects and heritage displays. A four-course meal with wine pairings for each course. Farm to Table Dinner at 5 p.m. For dinner tickets, contact jill@nelsonranch.com.
Sunday
Love Our Local Fest: The northeast Olympia festival runs 1-9 p.m. at the corner of Bethel Street and San Francisco Avenue, near Roosevelt Elementary School and San Francisco Street Bakery. Event includes local food, live music, skill-sharing workshops and fire dancing after dark. Free. Information: loveourlocalfest.org.
Aug. 30
Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher: Grombacher will provide an evening of cowboy music and poetry at 7:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Free. Information: TRL.org.
Aug. 31
Wolf Nation program: Author Brenda Peterson and wolf researcher Suzanne Asha Stone will talk about how to co-exist with wolves as they return to their native territories, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Browsers Bookshop will be on hand to sell copies of Peterson’s book for signing. Wolf Haven International staff members will also be present to provide additional information. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Sept. 1-3
Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival: Free community festival on the Olympia waterfront, featuring a vintage tugboat show and races, arts and crafts, food, harbor tours, kids activities and live entertainment. Information: HarborDays.com or on Facebook at “Olympia Harbor Days”.
Sept. 6
Nonviolent communication workshop: The Dispute Resolution Center hosts an event 5:30-7 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. It’s free, but registration is required. Call 360-956-1155 or e-mail egray@mediatethurston.org.
Comments