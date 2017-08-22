Shelton City Commission working to bring YMCA to town

The Shelton City Commission has taken steps forward to bring a branch of the South Sound YMCA to the city.
On Monday, the commission approved a proposed location for branch, which would be at the intersection of Wallace Kneeland Boulevard and North Shelton Springs Road. It also authorized City Manager Ryan Wheaton to sign a memorandum of understanding with the South Sound YMCA detailing the terms of a potential property lease of 25 to 30 years.
The South Sound YMCA is now expected to begin a capital feasibility study and pre-design to determine the specific size and scope the facility. The City of Shelton contributed $5,000 toward the cost of the feasibility study earlier this year.
Contingent upon the study’s determinations, the city expects the branch YMCA would be completed in 5-7 years.
