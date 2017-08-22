Olympia protests are nothing new. The late activist Dick Gregory was once jailed here.

Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who died Saturday at age 84, was once jailed in Thurston County and went on a 39-day hunger strike fighting for tribal fishing rights.
Gregory was remembered over the weekend as much for his comedy as his devotion to a number of social causes. In 1966, Gregory, who was living in Chicago, joined members of the Nisqually tribe “engaged in a controversy with the state of Washington over fishing rights,” according to an article in the Chicago Tribune. The paper reports he was jailed on charges of illegal net fishing.
After court appeals failed, he began his sentence in Thurston County on June 6, 1968, by pledging to live on only bread and distilled water, according to HistoryLink, an online encyclopedia of Washington history.
After 39 days, he was moved to a hospital because of his deteriorating physical condition, including dropping to 135 pounds.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office includes conflicts over fishing rights in a brief history of the department: “Members of the Black Panther party had to be disarmed at gunpoint in one conflict on Conine Road (sic). Activist Dick Gregory spent some time at the County jail after being arrested for civil disobedience for protesting in support of Indian fishing rights. He was visited by the likes of Jane Fonda, Robert Culp and Marlon Brando, according to former Undersheriff Tony Sexton.”
The issue culminated in a 1974 decision by a federal judge reaffirming tribal fishing rights in what is known as the Boldt decision.
According to a New York Times obituary, Gregory went on dozens of hunger strikes in his lifetime over issues including the Vietnam War, the Equal Rights Amendment, police brutality, South African apartheid, nuclear power and prison reform. His fasting later led him to become a health-food advocate.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments