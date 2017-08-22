‘It was time to do something,’ said man arrested in his Olympia homeless encampment

More Videos 1:21 Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path Pause 4:18 Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park 0:42 Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 1:06 New community center celebrates Skokomish culture 0:52 Large airdrop tanker helps fight 200 acre Rochester brush fire 0:59 Little feet fly at the Hawks Dance Team's Kids Dance Camp 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 1:04 UW quarterback Jake Browning: "I am definitely ready to start getting ready for Rutgers" 0:55 Yelm's Palmer goes from new kid to captain, then starting running back Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park Olympia police arrested John Gillis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 after he refused to leave his encampment in Watershed Park. Gillis spoke at a Tuesday night Olympia City Council meeting. Olympia police arrested John Gillis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 after he refused to leave his encampment in Watershed Park. Gillis spoke at a Tuesday night Olympia City Council meeting. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

