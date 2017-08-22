‘It was time to do something,’ said man arrested in his Olympia homeless encampment

A heated discussion regarding a homeless man arrested in Watershed Park briefly shut down Tuesday night’s Olympia City Council meeting.
Several people attended the meeting to comment on the Aug. 18 arrest of John Gillis, who refused to leave his encampment. Gillis told The Olympian he took a stand because he wanted to make a statement about how the city of Olympia addresses homelessness.
He said he disagrees with an ordinance that prohibits camping on city property.
“The bottom line is that it was time to do something,” Gillis said.
Gillis said that he chose Watershed Park because it’s quiet, secluded and wooded. He was living there with a 70-year-old man who also was removed from the property.
Gillis said he doesn’t want to be near drug use and garbage. He said Tuesday night that he still hadn’t found anywhere else to live.
City Manager Steve Hall said that Gillis was ultimately removed because nearby residents were worried about the campfire he was lighting in the dry woods. City staff offered Gillis a hotel room, and offered to set up an appointment with the Salvation Army, Hall said.
“Nobody wanted to make an arrest related to this camping on public property,” Hall said.
Gillis turned their offers down.
He said that the Olympia Police officers were very respectful during the arrest.
Many of the speakers Tuesday criticized city officials’ response to homelessness — particularly the city’s lack of designated camping areas.
Ryan DeWitt compared the resistance to the city’s camping ordinance and to the so-called “sit-lie ordinance” — which prohibits people from sitting or lying on city sidewalks, streets or allwys between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12 a.m. — to civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who in 1955 Alabama refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.
DeWitt said that Parks stood up to an unjust rule, and that’s what Gillis is doing.
“Fall and winter are just around the corner,” DeWitt said. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”
Nora Edge told the council that homelessness is only about two seconds away for anyone. All it takes is an injury, accident or unforeseen financial situation, she said.
“If you don’t house people, then they’re homeless,” Edge said. “And if you prosecute people, then they’re criminals, but they’re still homeless.”
Hall said the city has been involved in several efforts to alleviate homelessness. He referenced the beds the city helps fund at local shelters, the family shelter at Pear Blossom Place, and the recently opened Billy Frank Jr. Building.
He also explained the lack of designated camping areas.
“What we have not been involved in are unplanned responses that will fail, and allowing people just randomly to choose publicly or privately owned places to stay in without management, without rules, without some planning,” Hall said.
Hall’s comments were met by shouting, and Mayor Cheryl Selby called a recess. During the 10-minute break, several people approached Hall. Some spoke with him and others yelled.
Eventually, the room quieted down and the meeting resumed.
Amelia Dickson
