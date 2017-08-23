What’s Happening for Aug. 25

Nelson Ranch open house: Events for all ages 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 3624 Waldrick Road SE. Event includes farm tours, horse-drawn hayrides, information about conservation projects, and heritage displays. A four-course meal with wine pairings for each course. Farm to Table Dinner at 5 p.m. For dinner tickets, contact jill@nelsonranch.com. Redecker, Jerre Photo courtesy Nelson Ranch