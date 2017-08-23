Stop! Don’t throw away those eclipse glasses.

After Monday’s eclipse, you’re probably wondering what to do with those glasses that you worked so hard — and possibly spent a lot of money — to acquire.
The Washington State Library has a solution that will benefit budding astronomers in South America and Asia, who will get a chance to view a total eclipse in 2019.
Any glasses dropped off at the library will be donated to Astronomers Without Borders. However, the organization asks that people don’t send their used eclipse glasses directly to them.
The Washington State Library is at 6880 Capitol Blvd. SE, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
