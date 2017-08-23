Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Stop! Don’t throw away those eclipse glasses.

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

August 23, 2017 5:09 PM

After Monday’s eclipse, you’re probably wondering what to do with those glasses that you worked so hard — and possibly spent a lot of money — to acquire.

The Washington State Library has a solution that will benefit budding astronomers in South America and Asia, who will get a chance to view a total eclipse in 2019.

Any glasses dropped off at the library will be donated to Astronomers Without Borders. However, the organization asks that people don’t send their used eclipse glasses directly to them.

The Washington State Library is at 6880 Capitol Blvd. SE, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path

Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path 1:21

Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path
Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park 4:18

Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park
Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound 0:42

Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound

View More Video