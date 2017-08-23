Sticking together takes on new meaning when Centralia women glue fingers as ‘therapy'

A couples therapy scheme gone very wrong is reportedly to blame in the case of two Centralia women who were glued together.
The women each had a pinky finger in either end of a copper plumbing elbow, said Detective Patty Finch of the Centralia Police Department, and their fingers were secured in place with an unknown epoxy.
“They haven’t been able to feel their fingers for three days,” Finch said.
According to Centralia Police, Rachel A. Deckert, 27, attempted to turn herself in at 3:54 p.m. Monday at the Lewis County Jail on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a driving under the influence case. She was served with the warrant but was turned away from the jail because of her literal attachment to her girlfriend.
On Tuesday, Deckert tried again.
“She showed up at court today with her warrant,” Finch said.
The two were still attached at the pinky.
When Centralia Municipal Court staff learned of Deckert’s predicament, they alerted the Centralia Police Department next door. Finch responded and called the Riverside Fire Authority for help.
“They came out and said, ‘Yeah, we can’t remove this,’” she said.
While being evaluated by puzzled police and medics, the women reported they had been attached at the pinky for about a week as part of a couples therapy devised by their counselor, who Finch noted is not a doctor.
“Their guidance counselor glued them into this thing so they could determine whether they could go through life attached to each other by the finger, I don’t know,” she said.
Efforts to unstick the women were not successful.
“There was no physical rescue operation that took place,” said Captain Scott Weinert of the fire authority. “What complicated the matter was there was some kind of epoxy.”
Deckert was released, but the warrant wasn’t quashed.
Finch said the prognosis for the women’s pinkies doesn’t look good, but she didn’t comment on the future of their relationship.
“Medics said it will most likely require surgery if not amputation,” she said.
The women were advised to seek medical attention and left the court out of police custody, still side by side.
