Why your next trip to Millersylvania may look a bit different

Your next trip to Millersylvania State Park could include more amenities if state officials get their way.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is looking for groups to develop recreational facilities and services in four state parks, including Millersylvania. Those could include cabins or cottages, recreation facilities, cafes or food services.
The commission in 2015 identified 14 sites for development. That list was narrowed down to four parks last year: Fort Flagler State Park on Marrowstone Island, Westport Light State Park in Westport, Squilchuck State Park near Wenatchee and Millersylvania.
Washington State Parks has lease agreements with 50 groups doing business in the parks, from horseback riding and tree climbing to a ski resort and a golf course. Millersylvania already has boat rentals, food, even glamping (that’s glamorous camping) sites.
Lease agreements at the four parks could be in place by next summer.
