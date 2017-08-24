Catherine F. Seidel, 24, is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man near Yelm last week.
Have you seen her? Woman, 24, wanted for questioning after man’s death

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 24, 2017 10:53 AM

A 24-year-old woman is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man near Yelm last week.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says the man was seen alive at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 18 arriving home with Catherine F. Seidel, who also goes by Cat. Witnesses saw Seidel walking from the home at about 8 p.m. that night carrying a black backpack.

The man’s cause of death is undetermined, according to Det. F.M. Frawley.

Seidel is described as a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair with red streaks. She may be driving a 1970s Chevrolet K5 Blazer. She frequents the Yelm area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Frawley at 360-485-2424 or dispatch at 360-704-2740.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

