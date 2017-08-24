Brush fire in Rochester still burning, county says

More Videos

Large airdrop tanker helps fight Rochester brush fire 0:52

Large airdrop tanker helps fight Rochester brush fire

Pause
Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path 1:21

Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path

Solar eclipse darkens sun over state Capitol 0:19

Solar eclipse darkens sun over state Capitol

Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park 4:18

Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park

Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound 0:42

Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital 1:36

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 1:38

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:39

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

Video captures driver hitting police cruiser on I-5, fleeing scene 0:56

Video captures driver hitting police cruiser on I-5, fleeing scene

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will, won't play for against Chiefs 3:06

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will, won't play for against Chiefs

  • Large airdrop tanker helps fight Rochester brush fire

    A large airdrop water tanker passes over Rochester High School as it prepares for a water drop on the massive wildfire which started near 183rd Ave. SW in Rochester Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile,Rochester High School football players pick-up equipment as several of their teammates and assistant coaches left practice earlier to battle the blaze.

A large airdrop water tanker passes over Rochester High School as it prepares for a water drop on the massive wildfire which started near 183rd Ave. SW in Rochester Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile,Rochester High School football players pick-up equipment as several of their teammates and assistant coaches left practice earlier to battle the blaze. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
A large airdrop water tanker passes over Rochester High School as it prepares for a water drop on the massive wildfire which started near 183rd Ave. SW in Rochester Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile,Rochester High School football players pick-up equipment as several of their teammates and assistant coaches left practice earlier to battle the blaze. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Brush fire in Rochester still burning, county says

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 24, 2017 2:23 PM

Crews were still working on Thursday to put out a brush fire that burned 485 acres in Rochester on Tuesday.

The fire was contained as of Wednesday but still burning at the northern end on Thursday afternoon, according to Thurston County. Utility crews were working to restore service on 183rd Avenue Southwest and drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

Fire near residential structures was out by Wednesday and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

The county says people may still see or smell smoke in the area but should only call 911 if flames are visible.

The fire destroyed the historic Miller-Brewer house and barn, along with two other homes, two outbuildings, a commercial building, four vehicles and multiple utility poles.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path

View More Video