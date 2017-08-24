Brush fire in Rochester still burning, county says

Crews were still working on Thursday to put out a brush fire that burned 485 acres in Rochester on Tuesday.
The fire was contained as of Wednesday but still burning at the northern end on Thursday afternoon, according to Thurston County. Utility crews were working to restore service on 183rd Avenue Southwest and drivers were asked to use caution in the area.
Fire near residential structures was out by Wednesday and all evacuation orders have been lifted.
The county says people may still see or smell smoke in the area but should only call 911 if flames are visible.
The fire destroyed the historic Miller-Brewer house and barn, along with two other homes, two outbuildings, a commercial building, four vehicles and multiple utility poles.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
