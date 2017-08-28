What’s Happening for Aug. 27

The 21st Garlic Fest ends Sunday. Get your taste buds ready for Garlic Fest at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. It features garlic-themed food, live music, kids activities, a beer garden and shopping in the Country Chicks & Friends section. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, with kids younger than 7 getting in free. Steve Bloom Olympian file, 2009