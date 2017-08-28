What’s Happening for Aug. 27

Sunday
Love Our Local Fest: The northeast Olympia festival runs 1-9 p.m. at the corner of Bethel Street and San Francisco Avenue, near Roosevelt Elementary School and San Francisco Street Bakery. Event includes local food, live music, skill-sharing workshops and fire dancing after dark. Free. Information: loveourlocalfest.org.
21st Garlic Fest: Get your taste buds ready for Garlic Fest at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Featuring garlic-themed food, live music, kids activities, a beer garden and shopping in the Country Chicks & Friends section. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, with kids younger than 7 getting in free. Information: bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
Aug. 30
Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher: Grombacher will provide an evening of cowboy music and poetry at 7:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Free. Information: TRL.org.
Aug. 31
Wolf Nation program: Author Brenda Peterson and wolf researcher Suzanne Asha Stone will talk about how to co-exist with wolves as they return to their native territories, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Browsers Bookshop will be on hand to sell copies of Peterson’s book for signing. Wolf Haven International staff members will also be present to provide additional information. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Sept. 1
Deschutes Falls Park grand opening: The 155-acre park southeast of Yelm opens at 10 a.m., 25005 Bald Hills Road.
Sept. 1-3
Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival: Free community festival on the Olympia waterfront, featuring a vintage tugboat show and races, arts and crafts, food, harbor tours, kids activities and live entertainment. Information: HarborDays.com or on Facebook at “Olympia Harbor Days”.
Sept. 6
Nonviolent communication workshop: The Dispute Resolution Center hosts an event 5:30-7 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. It’s free, but registration is required. Call 360-956-1155 or e-mail egray@mediatethurston.org.
Mountaineers potluck and Adventure Speaker Series: At the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Rd. NE. Door opens at 5:30 pm, potluck dinner starts at 6pm. Adventure Speaker Series starts at 7 p.m., with Bree Loewen, Found: A life in Mountain Rescue.
Sept. 7
Panorama Republicans: Rep. J.T. Wilcox will present a review the recent legislative session, 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Ln SE, Lacey. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com
Puget Sound Anglers: Learn about fishing Area 13 and the returning Deschutes River kind and coho salmon. 7 p.m., Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Avenue SE.. Information jxr5939@comcast.net.
Comments