Lattins appear in Thurston County District Court for animal cruelty case

Carolyn and Debbie Lattin, the mother-and-daughter team who operate Lattin’s Country Cider Mill & Farm, made their second appearance in Thurston County District Court on Thursday.
And once again several of their supporters followed them into an already crowded courtroom.
The appearance stems from second-degree animal cruelty charges, a gross misdemeanor. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office seized about 18 goats from the Rich Road farm in mid-June after receiving a complaint about the condition of the animals. An animal cruelty investigator later determined the goats were suffering from hoof rot and placed them in the care of Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County.
The Lattins were arraigned on second-degree animal cruelty charges and pleaded not guilty in July. They were released on their own recognizance. Thursday’s appearance originally was scheduled to be a pre-trial meeting.
But things changed after Lattins’ attorney, Justin Kover, filed a motion with the court for the return of the goats. A hearing on that motion was set for 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
Kover also updated the court and Judge Sam Meyer on steps taken since the arraignment, one of which required the Lattins to file reports on the health of the existing goats on the farm. Kover pointed out that although 18 goats were seized, 13 were left behind.
Working with a Lewis County-based veterinarian, the Lattins filed two reports that indicate no goat neglect or lameness at the farm, Kover said.
Kover also made two requests on behalf of his clients: The right to inspect the goats and see the search warrant and probable cause affidavit that led to the seizure of the animals.
Kover said he asked for Hooved Animal Rescue’s address, but was told there was no physical address.
“That causes concerns for us,” he said.
He also said his clients have yet to see the search warrant.
Judge Meyer directed the deputy prosecutor to coordinate an inspection of the animals and work with Lattins’ attorney in getting a copy of search warrant.
