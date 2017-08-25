These activists plan to camp in an Olympia park. And they expect to be arrested.

More Videos 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' Pause 1:13 Just Housing plans to "defend" a campsite in Watershed Park 1:21 Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path 1:06 New community center celebrates Skokomish culture 1:31 Large brush fire threatens homes causes evacuation in Rochester 4:18 Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park 0:52 Large airdrop tanker helps fight Rochester brush fire 1:04 UW quarterback Jake Browning: "I am definitely ready to start getting ready for Rutgers" 0:59 Olympia vigil condemning Charlottesville violence 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Just Housing plans to "defend" a campsite in Watershed Park Just Housing, a group of Olympia homelessness activists, plans to camp in the city’s Watershed Park on Saturday. They expect to be arrested during their protest. Just Housing, a group of Olympia homelessness activists, plans to camp in the city’s Watershed Park on Saturday. They expect to be arrested during their protest. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

