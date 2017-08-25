These activists plan to camp in an Olympia park. And they expect to be arrested.

Olympia police arrested John Gillis on Aug. 18 after he refused to leave his camp in the city’s Watershed Park.
Now, a week later, activists from Just Housing are preparing to be arrested in the same spot to protest the City of Olympia’s no camping ordinance.
“It’s clear that the city isn’t going to budge,” said Tye Gundel, of Just Housing. “I’ve talked to several people who are willing to follow John.”
Just Housing will host a grand opening of what they’re dubbing the city’s first “designated legal camping spot” at 10 a.m. Saturday. The 155-acre park is at 2500 Henderson Boulevard SE.
“Just Housing has made the commitment to defend the recently evicted encampment location in Watershed Park as a designated legal camping spot, until our city designates an alternative location(s),” reads an Aug. 10 email from the organization.
Kellie Purce Braseth, a city of Olympia spokeswoman, said park rangers will be on hand Saturday to monitor the activity.
“They’ll respond as appropriate, based on the situation on the ground,” Purce Braseth said. “But, we’re not going to speculate what that situation might be. Our hope and our intent is that things will be resolved in a peaceful and respectful manner.”
Just Housing has been at odds with local government — especially the city of Olympia — for about a year.
Protesters clashed with Washington State troopers over restroom access in December of 2016. Members of Just Housing — who were advocating for 24-hour bathroom access — occupied restrooms at Heritage Park, which is operated by the state of Washington. Five people were arrested, and the state temporarily closed the restrooms.
Since then, the city of Olympia and the state have opened 24-hour restrooms in the downtown area, including a Portland Loo style restroom at the Artesian Commons Park installed this summer.
Purce Braseth said the city acknowledges that there aren’t enough of the right kinds of services in Olympia. And, the city can’t be alone in combating homelessness.
Olympia officials are asking for more support from the Thurston County Board of Commissioners.
“This is a regional problem, and it’s not a rural versus urban issue,” Mayor Cheryl Selby told The Olympian this month.
“You can look the other way, or you can try to be a part of a solution.”
Still, the city has been part of several efforts to combat the issue, Purce Braseth said.
“We have used the tools available to us to help address homelessness in our city,” Purce Braseth said. “Over the years, Olympia has stepped up and played a role in nearly every organized effort to address the issue.”
Those efforts include Peat Blossom Place, Billy Frank Jr. Place, the Warming Center and the Community Care Center.
Gundel argues that it’s not enough. It wouldn’t cost the city anything to repeal the ordinance that prohibits camping on city property.
The problem is that the current services don’t work for everyone, Gundel said. People battling drug addiction often have a hard time in shelters, and opportunities for more permanent housing come up rarely.
“It takes so much to get people into housing,” Gundel said. “And once they’re there, there aren’t the resources to keep people housed.”
Watershed Park is great for a small-scale camp because of its proximity to downtown, and because there’s a bathroom nearby, Gundel said. Ultimately, she hopes that the city will allow Just Housing to run a few pilot projects of these small encampments.
“There are a lot of people who would do really well in camps of two to 10 people,” Gundel said.
But, that’s not going to happen if city policies don’t change.
“Bottom line, camping is not allowed in city parks,” Purce Braseth said. “The city has a responsibility to ensure that our parks are available for all Olympia residents to use, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our parks are safe and healthy spaces for that public use.”
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
